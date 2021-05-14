INDIA BECOMING HUB FOR BONE MARROW TRANSPLANTATION

Find all the details about BMT in India on MedsurgeIndia.com

Gurgaon, Haryana, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — In the present scenario as the cases of COVID are on an exponential rise, many patients are reluctant to get operated. But amidst the upsurge of cases all over India, the country is still observing a rise in bone marrow transplantation patients. People not only from different parts of the country but also from all over the world are looking forward to getting treated in India. Due to affordable fees and knowledgeable doctors, and about 80 percent success rate, India counts as one of the top destinations for Bone marrow transplantation.

Bone marrow transplantation can take place in many cases. It is a medical procedure that is carried out to restore affected and damaged bone marrow due to injury, infection, chemotherapy for various diseases etc. During a bone marrow transplantation, stem cells are introduced into the bone marrow which further help to make new and healthy blood cells. In the past decade there have been thousands of successful bone marrow transplants in India which has boosted the Medical tourism even more.

Reasons behind the BMT increase in India-

India is host to about 1.27 million tourists from all over the world who come here for treatments and surgeries. Out of this number, a vast majority of patients who visit India come here for BMT. The top destinations in India like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi account for a large share of medical tourists. There are several reasons that have resulted in a rise of Bone Marrow Transplants in India in the last decade. Some of the most important reasons for this growth are mentioned below.

India has top medical experts and knowledgeable specialists to treat patients with different types of illnesses like Aplastic Anemia, cancer etc requiring a bone marrow transplant.

Along with top notch facilities, the patients who visit India are treated with the latest technology machines and the cost of treatment is extremely affordable when compared with other foriegn countries. The cost of bone marrow transplant in India is 50% cheaper when compared to countries like the UK and USA.

The medical tourism companies in India not only provide fabulous treatment tour packages but patients can also book personal translators to ease the treatment and follow ups after the procedure.

India has state-of-art hospitals that provide world class facilities. These hospitals offer private rooms to the patients, on demand diet and food facilities and even resting areas for the carers.

Foriegn patients when planning to get treated in India can visit MedSurgeIndia.com and apply for medical health consultants. MedsurgeIndia has worked incessantly to provide the patients with best hospitals and top notch medical facilities for their treatment.

About MedSurgeIndia: Medsurge India is a reputable company that deals in medical tourism in India. It has helped to facilitate affordable and genuine treatment options to foreign patients from 85 plus countries around the world. From a variety of treatments like Ayurveda and Naturopathy to transplants and surgeries, MedSurge India has helped foriegn patients to find the best hospitals in India and get affordable treatment without any hassle. Along with best healthcare consultants it also provides transportation, travel, accommodation, tourist assistant and medical facilities to all the foreign patients. There are several tour packages from which you can choose and make your medical travel successful. You can visit the medurgeIndia website or give a call on 91-9654742998.