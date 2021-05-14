Assisted Living Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2018- 2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Assisted Living Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on the Assisted Living Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Assisted Living Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

After reading the Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period abs

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Assisted Living Market: Segmentation

The global Assisted Living market is classified on the basis of service type, facility type, and region.

Based on service type Assisted Living market is segmented into following:

Cooking

Personal Care (Bathing and Dressing)

Housekeeping and Laundry

Monitoring Medication

Others

Based on facility type Assisted Living market is segmented into following:

Adult Family Home

Community-Based Residential Facility

Residential Care Apartment Complex

Assisted Living Market: Overview

The assisted living market is expected to gain the ultimate traction over the forecast period due to the rising number of geriatric population. According to the United Nations, in 2017 there were 962 million people with above 60 aged are living in the world. It was estimated that currently 13% of world population is geriatric and it is projected that approximately 25% of the world population will be geriatric by 2050.

During the older age, the probability of heart diseases, orthopedic disorder, diabetes, and others disease are very high need personal care toward the individual. Complete attention toward the individual is provided in the assisted living which has increased its importance for elderly care.

Assisted Living Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Assisted Living are Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Group, Panasonic Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Assisted Living Technologies, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, Legrand S.A., Gnomon Informatics Inc., Televic Healthcare N.V., Telbios SRL, Atria Senior Living, Brookdale Senior Living, Emeritus Corporation, Extendicare, Inc., Genesis Healthcare, Golden Living, HCR Manor Care, Inc., Merrill Gardens, Sunrise Senior Living, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Some important questions that the Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for start-ups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

