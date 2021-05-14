Specialty Beer Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value more than US$ 15 Bn by 2022 End

The Specialty Beer market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Specialty beers, made from different fermentables and techniques, are bound to gain acceleration in the coming years. The trend which is supposed to gain traction in the specialty beer market is rising exports of beer from developed regions, such as the Americas to Europe. The growth of the specialty beer market is marked by the increasing demand of specialty beers which is influenced by the penetration of American beers in the European countries, thereby enlarging the beer market in these regions.

Moreover, the rising demand for exotic, innovative and rear flavors of specialty beers could be a probable cause for the specialty beer market to grow. Adding to these aspects, factors such as increased disposable incomes in both developed as well as emerging economies, liking of beer taste, growing popularity of beer as a hangout drink, etc., are set to raise the bar of the specialty beer market, by impacting its growth in a much positive way. Europe region seems to be the most lucrative region for the specialty beer market. Specialty beer imports, in order to cope up with the demand for foreign beer brands in the emerging economies has accelerated the growth of the global specialty beer market.

Specialty beers are regular beers brewed to obtain a classic taste and style with some new addition of flavors. The addition of herbs, fruits and spices along with miscellaneous flavorings like smoke, hot pepper and licorice, turns an ordinary or regular beer into a specialty beer. In this category of beers, unusual fermentation techniques and fermentables are used for their production.

According to Fact.MR’s research report on the global specialty beer market, the market is anticipated to reach a value more than US$ 15 Bn by 2022 reflecting a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

