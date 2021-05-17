Future Electronics Signs New Global Strategic Partnership with EPS Global

Montreal, Canada2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce a new global strategic partnership with EPS Global.

“EPS is a global leader in secure programming requirements,” said Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development at Future Electronics. “We are excited to offer their strong value-added capabilities to meet the growing demand for secure programming in our customer base.”

Future Electronics distributes solutions from leading manufacturers including Infineon, NXP, Microchip, Renesas and ST Microelectronics that address customers’ IoT security requirements.

EPS provides secure provisioning on these devices from its global network of secure programming centers, delivering the secure framework required to maintain authenticity and firmware integrity throughout the lifetime of a connected device.

The new strategic partnership between Future and EPS will enable OEMs to access secure provisioning services for their security-enabled devices anywhere in the world.

“EPS Global offers customers cost-competitive security to fit their requirements, using the chip of their choice, and we then deliver this solution through their trusted distribution partner, Future Electronics,” said Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global. “Together, we effectively remove the supply chain and technological complexity for the customer.”

To find out more about EPS Global products available through Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

