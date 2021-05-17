The IRCC Issues 557 Invitations to the PNP Candidates in the Recent Draw Held on May 12, 2021

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — In the latest draw for the Canada PNP candidates held on May 12, 2021, a total number of 557 candidates were issued invitations to apply for the Canada PR to the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The invitations issued belonged to the Canada PNP candidates who applied for the provincial nominee program for Canada immigration. Now the invited candidates can pack their bags and fly to the maple country of their dreams after this great news.

The minimum cut off score for the candidate to be invited was 752. Scoring as high as possible points in the Express Entry profile is one of the most crucial Express Entry Canada requirements to achieve. The minimum scores are the ultimate deciding factor and high scores assure a sure shot invitation in the Canada immigration Express Entry draw.

For those who are wondering what is IRCC? Let me tell you that it is the sole immigration authority in Canada which assists in all the immigration related aspects. It also works towards granting Canada citizenship, travelling documents and facilitates the easy settling of the foreign immigrants in Canada. So now that you know “how does the IRCC work?” So what is stopping you? Stand up and apply for the Canada PR visa in today!

Isn’t it great that the 379 interested candidates who proved their skills to the maple country can finally move to the country of polar bears? You can also be one of those too if you follow your instincts. Provincial nominee program are convenient ways to choose for the admirable Canada immigration. You can also select one of the best Canada PNPs available and active in Canada to suit your needs and skills.

You know that even before the Canada Express Entry draw, you can estimate your points and score by utilizing the facility of the Canada Express Entry points calculator. Yes, the calculator is free to use and estimates the points on the basis of some major factors like Human capital, skills transferability, Spouse’s skills and additional factors to count the total score that a candidate is obtaining in their EE profiles.

The thing to ponder is that the country of Canada is progressing in nature and always strives for over the top economic development. The country is always scavenging for skilled foreign people with the perfect skills and right attitude for the maple economy. This is for sure that the country, Canada may seem intriguing to you after reading this. So, don’t be lazy and try out our free online assessment form today to find out your Canada Express Entry eligibility for hassle free Canada immigration.

https://www.aptechvisa.com/free-assessment-form

For more Canada Immigration News please visit at: https://www.aptechvisa.com/canada-immigration-news