Martinizing’s Marvinia Adams Named Vetrepreneur of The Year by The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship

Huntsville, AL, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship, a non-profit organization serving entrepreneurs and small business owners in every stage of business, recently bestowed Vetrepreneur of the Year award to Madison resident Marvinia Adams. This award is given annually to an outstanding military-veteran entrepreneur in the North Alabama Region based on their commitment to their employees, their leadership strengths, and community involvement.

Adams owns three Martinizing Dry Cleaning locations, two in Huntsville (714 Pratt Avenue, NE and in the Fletcher Building at 475 Providence Main St NW Suite 101a) and one in Madison (23C Shelton Rd). Her military and public sector experience includes four years of active duty in the Army–including tours in Panama, Korea and Egypt—seven years in the National Guard and 10 years as a government worker for the Department of Defense. Adams purchased her Martinizing Dry Cleaning locations in 2019.

“This is quite an honor as there are many veterans who have made the successful transition from government work and the military to business owner,” said Adams, whose late husband was a military veteran of 24 years and two of her two children currently serve in the National Guard and Air Force Reserves respectively. “My military experience and government work have prepared me very well for entrepreneurship. Hard work, discipline, planning, execution and devotion to a cause are all things that I learned in my public sector life and are critical to running a successful organization.”

In addition to service to her country, the Catalyst Center also recognizes service to the community for the Vetrepreneur award. To that end, Adams was recognized for her involvement with several local organizations, including the “Woman of Economic Development Council”, “Pathway2Success”, and “Heals For Real”.

“Service has been the story of my public sector career and I’ve made it one with my business,” said Adams. “Martinizing Dry Cleaning prides itself on customer service. It’s how we differentiate ourselves from other dry cleaners. Our brand of service has helped us get through this pandemic and will be the driving force in our success as we come out of this crisis.”

Martinizing Dry Cleaning offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning.

Hours at all three Martinizing Dry Cleaning locations owned by Marvinia Adams are Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm; Saturday, 8am to 2pm. Martinizing Dry Cleaning also provides free pickup and delivery and 24/7 secure lockers for additional convenience.

For complete information on Martinizing Dry Cleaning, please contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com.

About Martinizing Dry Cleaning:

As part of Clean Franchise Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing supports an additional __ plus retail dry cleaning and laundry franchise units under the brand names of Dry Cleaning Station, 1-800-Dryclean, and Pressed4Time. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/.

About The Catalyst:

The Catalyst Center serves entrepreneurs and small business owners in Alabama and the greater region in every stage of business. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the 501(c)(3) aims to provide best-in class coaching, in-demand services, and relevant programs to foster small businesses’ success. Tailored programs are available for women, veterans, government contractors, and IT and technology ventures. For more information, go to catalystcenter.org.