United-BIM Inc. ventures into more federal and government projects

United-BIM Inc. expands into federal and government projects, secures clearances across multiple states.

East Hartford, Connecticut, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — United-BIM Inc., a leading Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) based in East Hartford, Connecticut (CT), has marked a significant milestone in its 12-year journey. Specializing in Building Information Modeling (BIM) services, the company has successfully extended its expertise to embrace large-scale BIM services for federal and government projects in various sectors like infrastructure, transportation, hospitals, schools, education facilities, etc., acquiring security clearances in states such as CT, NJ, NY, FL, DC, and more.

With a proven track record of delivering BIM modeling services to over 10 industries worldwide, United-BIM has become a trusted partner for Architectural Design & MEP Engineering Firms, Construction Companies, Laser Scan Companies, and Building Products and Furniture Manufacturers. The company’s clientele spans majorly across the USA, and clients also based in Canada, the UK, Denmark, Australia, Japan, and various European countries.

About United-BIM:

United-BIM is a BIM modeling outsourcing and consulting company headquartered in East Hartford, CT, with additional offices in Ahmedabad, India. With over 12 years of experience and a portfolio boasting over 1,000 completed BIM projects, United-BIM is recognized for its economic efficiency, flexible staffing, expertise, adherence to aggressive schedules, and commitment to delivering quality. Clients nationwide choose United-BIM for its dedicated team and unparalleled understanding of client expectations and concerns in outsourcing project work.

