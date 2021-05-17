Height Gauge Market 2018 : Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2028

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Height Gauge market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Height Gauge Market: Segmentation

The global height gauge market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, measuring capacity and product type.

On the basis of product types, global height gauge market is segmented as:

Conventional Dial Height Gauge Vernier Height Gauge

Digital Height Gauge

On the basis of measurement capacity, the global height gauge market is segmented as:

Up to 400 mm

401 – 800 mm

801 – 1200 mm

1201 – 1600 mm

Above 1600 mm

On the basis of end-use industry, the global height gauge market is segmented as:

Industrial Metal Fabrication Automotive Aviation and Aerospace Other Manufacturing

Machining Centers / Workshops

Educational Institutions

Research Laboratories and Testing Institutions

Height Gauge Market: Regional Outlook

The global sale of height gauge primarily depends upon spread of industrialization, production and fabrication facilities across various regions. With growth in urbanization along with rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, significant growth potential in height gauge market is expected in the region. Increasing adoption of automation and robotics in North America and Europe region presents significant market growth opportunities of electronic height gauge in the region. Developing industrial prospects in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to offer miniscule market potential and substantial growth prospects for height gauge in the region.

Height Gauge Market: Key Participants

The key market participants in the height gauge market are typically engaged in enhancing product portfolio to suit typical specifications of each end-use industry. The products offered in this segment meet industrial quality and calibration standards thus, increasing their span of usage and applications. Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain include:

ARC Metrologia

Trimos SA

Bowers Group

Mitutoyo Corporation

Kristeel

Groz Tools

Starrett

Mahr GmbH

Haglof Sweden AB

Task Precision Industries

The Marketreport analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the Marketgrowth has been examined in the report.

