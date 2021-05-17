Baby Apparel Market Growth and Development Trends of Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global baby apparel market size is projected to value USD 198.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness for safety, comfort, and convenience of toddlers and infants are anticipated to be the major factor in surging the global market in the upcoming years.

Government regulations for the textile industry and the formulation of new strategies in different countries are aimed at providing safer and comfortable baby apparel. As per the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the regulation was implemented in three separate divisions of flammability in terms of the time of flame spread. Additionally, different trade exhibitions and fashion shows are organized at the global front to showcase baby fashion and introduce new fashion trends, mainly for toddlers, kids, and infants. For example, ‘World of Childhood 2020’, an exclusive exhibition for introducing the latest products for toddlers, kids, and infants will be organized at Yerevan, Armenia, in June 2020.

The rising number of internet users has led to easy access to fashion trends among the parents through online portals like Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook. Moreover, the number of attractive offers and discounts offered by e-commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart has led to the rising inclination towards online shopping among the parents.

The baby apparel market key players include players are focusing on product innovation as a strategic method to broaden the size their product portfolios. For example, Carter’s Inc., in October 2018, announced to introduce its new collection of apparels mainly created for premature underweight babies. Furthermore, the growing investment in the development of business units coupled with collaborations with online and offline partners in countries like India and China is predicted to be the major strategy for the upcoming years.

Top Key Players of Global Baby Apparel Market :

Cotton On Group; Carter’s, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Naartjie; and Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.

