Halloysite Market Analysis and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

The global halloysite market size is estimated to attain USD 50.21 million by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Growing construction sector across Asia Pacific is contributing to increased demand for ceramics, which is projected to boost the market growth.

The market involves greater integration from the distribution and processing of raw materials required for the product. Key manufacturers in the market mainly focus on raw materials extraction which is directly responsible for consumption in end-industries.

In addition, key participants engage in collaboration with clay manufacturing to increase their sales & distribution network. Governments legal regulations have approved the usage of halloysite in critical applications in the cosmetics & medical industries. Buyers emphasize more on product quality than the price. Thus, the prices of the product keeps on fluctuating according to product demand.

In addition, participants in the market follow regulations regarding the processing and mining of products. However, rising concerns about undesirable mining processes in halloysite extraction & clays may limit the market growth.

The halloysite market is moderately competitive in nature. Key manufacturers focus on producing high-quality halloysite products.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak has abruptly disrupted the supply chain of the market. Most of the ceramics, polymer manufacturers have shut down their production from February to April in 2020, especially across the Asia Pacific and European markets.

Coronavirus has caused an economic slowdown; thus, ceramic manufacturing companies are facing challenges due to a lack of working capital. In Asia Pacific, China is a major player in the halloysite production industry. Disruption in the supply of raw materials in China and lack of labor force has impacted the market growth.

Top Key Players of Global Halloysite Market :

Minerals Inc, Imerys Ceramics, North star Mines LLC, and I-Minerals Inc

