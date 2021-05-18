Infrastructure Solutions for Medical IoT Wireless Communication

Itasca, IL, United States, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — For Medical IoT wireless communication is needed throughout a hospital setting both within a building and between buildings. Mobile Mark offers infrastructure equipment that helps maintain the critical connections. Infrastructure is typically divided into two categories:

Omni-directional antennas, such as Fiberglass Base Station antennas

Directional antennas, such as Yagi, Log-periodic and Panel antennas

These antennas can be used to extend WiFi coverage outside the buildings. This could be used by medical professionals or by patients and their guests to enjoy WiFi connectivity in multiple locations. The antenna style selected would depend on the coverage pattern needed. The XW-24/5XO-FPS-711 is a circularly polarized flat panel antenna that can be mounted inside or outside. The circularly polarized radiation pattern is particularly well suited to providing reliable connection regardless of the orientation of the wireless device, laptop, or tablet. Users will experience more consistent coverage and connections.

The SCR-2400/5500 Corner Reflector offers a rugged and dependable solution that can fit in several settings, including in a corner as the name implies. The antenna offers a very wide beamwidth radiation pattern which can be useful for WiFi antenna coverage in many directional or semi-directional settings.

Wireless connections are critical within a medical facility such as a hospital, doctor’s office or a temporary field hospital. Therefore, we provide various mounting options for our Medical IoT Antennas.

Mounting options are often divided into:

Ceiling Mounts

Wall Mounts

Just as the infrastructure antennas extended wireless coverage outside the buildings, well placed in-building antennas can extend the coverage to all corners within the building.

Mobile Mark offers the CLTM603, a 6x MIMO WiFi ceiling mount antenna that can be combined with a 6xMIMO router or it can connect two 3x MIMO routers. A 4x MIMO WiFi ceiling mount is also available. The CLTM Series will soon be equipped with WiFi 6E elements to provide the very latest in WiFi performance.

Medical IoT Antenna IoMT WiFi CLTM603

WiFi6e represents a major advancement in WiFi coverage. The IEEE802.11ax standards allow for wider bandwidth and faster data processing. The FCC recently released the 6.125-7.125 GHz band to be used for WiFi6e. Mobile Mark’s WiFi6e antennas also cover the 5.850-5.895 GHz band which was repurposed by the FCC for unlicensed commercial uses such as WiFi. WiFi 6e routers can operate on all unlicensed bands from 2.4-2.5 GHz & 5.15-7.125 GHz.

The Flat Panel Antenna referenced above for Campus coverage can be configured for in-building wall mount. The connectivity advantages of circular polarization also apply to in-building applications. Read More about Circularly Polarized WiFi and its advantages.

