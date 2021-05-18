Humidity Sensor Market Trends and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global humidity sensor market size is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The standard regulations are made by the organizations like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and FSSAI for food standards for the quality and safety of food. This has triggered need for processed food, which is stored under ambient moisture. Sensors help to controlling and monitoring moisture level in food, beverage and healthcare industries. These sensing solutions provide higher accuracy, long durability, which in turn is projected to boost the need for humidity sensors.

Miniaturization solutions makes sensor integrated into portable devices. The product has a high demand from household, energy-saving and healthcare applications. These sensors are also playing a vital role in monitoring respiratory systems, dehumidifiers, and baby monitors. In addition, the sensor is useful in optimizing smart condensation in refrigerators, air cooling systems, batteries for intrusion detection, and for engine control in the automotive sector.

Increasing adoption of IoT solutions and advanced technology support is projected to propel the market growth. Wireless sensor solutions are designed with the help of the IoT network. Additionally, the integration of piezoelectric technology with fabrication technologies and CMOS technology is used to fabricate advanced sensors. These sensors consume less power and provide high transducer performance with easy implementation. All these key factors are projected to propel the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Corona virus crisis has impacted the sensor industry, as the companies had to shut their production & manufacturing process. Thus, the supply chain has been severely disrupted. However, the market is projected to witness minimal impact, since the sensors have huge demand in medical, and electronics industry.

All the companies have plans ready for manufacturing whenever the lockdown is lifted. The long-term requirement for sensor equipment is expected to remain positive owing to high demand from pharmaceutical & healthcare, and electronics sector. During the COVID-19 pandemic there is a huge demand for sensors which supports computed tomography (CT) scanners that are used in clinical diagnostics.

Top Key Players of Global Humidity Sensor Market :

Delphi Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International, Continental AG, Hitachi, Ltd., and BEI Sensors.

