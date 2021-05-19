Serosoft Ranks as the Fastest-growing company in the APAC region

Indore, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Serosoft has been ranked at #106 among the 500 fastest growing companies in the APAC region comprising 13 countries viz, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The world’s leading financial daily Financial Times and Japan’s leading newspaper – Nikkei covered the fact, Asia Pacific has been one of the first regions to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus it listed the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the APAC region comprising 13 countries entrants from across the region by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue 2016 and 2019.

Technology plays an important role in accelerating growth for companies, businesses, and institutions. Serosoft always focuses to strive upon technological aspects approaching innovation and invention. Technology played the biggest in marking the presence of companies, with a quarter of all companies falling in the category.

“Serosoft is proudly ranked at #106 position among the 500 fastest growing companies in the APAC region comprising 13 countries. It shows us that we are creating a better experience to transform institutions digitally. We are grateful for this recognition that adds one more feather of success in our cap”. Says Arpit Badjatya, CEO & MD at Serosoft.

About Serosoft:

Serosoft is a Deloitte Fast50 educational software and solutions company, promoted by a dynamic team of erstwhile I-Bankers, US graduates, and MBAs. It’s a part of the prestigious 50-year old Hindustan Group of Companies. Its flagship product Academia is a customized solution that is helping scores of educational institutions – globally- helping them to overcome their educational and learning challenges and to drive innovation. Recently, Serosoft Ranked 19th as India’s Fastest-Growing Company by The Economic Times and now the fastest-growing company in the APAC region as well.