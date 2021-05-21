FECUND announces Bronze Sponsorship for Guidewire Connections Reimagined 2021

Pune, India, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — FECUND is one of the fastest-growing insurance technology consulting and service providers having offices in the US, Switzerland, and India. It specializes in providing Guidewire services for its P&C insurance customers.

With its Guidewire practice consisting of certified Guidewire professionals, it is rightly positioned to provide Guidewire implementation, customization, integration, and maintenance services to leading insurance companies for their PAS and related systems.

We have more than six years of experience in building innovative and robust technology solutions for our customers. We believe in providing quality services. You have to be up-to-date with the latest in technology.

“FECUND is glad to be part of Guidewire Connections Reimagined event as a Bronze Sponsor. It is an event that allows us to network the great community of Guidewire and learn from the insurance leaders,” expressed Sushil Deshmukh, CEO of FECUND. “We are not just any other IT service provider. We always go the extra mile to support the clients and keep learning new things to stay ahead of the curve.”

Guidewire Connections Reimagined event is an excellent opportunity for all the insurance industry leaders, professionals, and technology experts. They can experience the keynote from Guidewire CEO Mike Rosenbaum, know details of Cortina – Guidewire’s latest release, etc.

As a proud Bronze Sponsor, Fecund invites all insurance industry professionals to attend this fantastic virtual event from the insurance world, which is being held on 11th and 12th May.

