Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 – Rising Demand for Organ Transplantations

PUNE, India, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Growth Driver: Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer;

Over the last few decades, the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis have increased significantly across the globe. Diabetes and obesity can result in the increased incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, which require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses.

The Oncology segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on applications, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, dental, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of stem cell research projects, growing number of clinical researches/trials, and the rich pipeline of stem cell products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The regenerative medicine market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth in the North American regenerative medicines market can be attributed to rising stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery in the region; expansion of the healthcare sector; and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in this Regenerative Medicine Market are 3M (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Aspect Biosystems (Canada), bluebird bio (US), Kite Pharma (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MiMedx Group (US), Misonix (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Orthocell Limited (Australia), Corestem, Inc. (South Korea), Spark Therapeutics (US), APAC Biotech (India), Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd. (China), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Tego Science (South Korea), Vericel Corporation (US), and Zimmer Biomet (US).

Integra LifeSciences has a strong presence across all regions with its distribution channels. Moreover, the company operates its business channels in more than 130 countries with 50 offices. The company adopted acquisitions as a key strategy in order to strengthen its position as well as expand its product portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Integra acquired Derma Sciences Inc. in order to strengthen its position in the regenerative medicine market. In addition company is largely focused on the organic growth strategies as company has launched various products in this market.

– In 2017 Integra launched its product, Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer “Thin” for dermal repair defects reconstruction in a one-step procedure.

– In 2016 Integra received the FDA approval for its Integra Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT)