Motion Sensor Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand Till 2025

Posted on 2021-05-24 by in Electronics, Industrial, Semiconductors, Technology // 0 Comments

The global Motion Sensor Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global motion sensor market size is projected to touch USD 8.7 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at 7.8% CAGR, according to a new report by Million Insights, Growing use of motion sensors in gaming devices and consumer electronics is driving the market growth. Rapidly increasing consumer electronics market is positively affecting the market growth. For example, newly introduced wearable devices are gaining traction among consumers.

Key Players:

  • Hillcrest Labs
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Kionix
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sensinova
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • TDK Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The motion sensors market is still in the nascent stage. It is predicted that motion sensors will replace manually controlled devices largely over the next few years. For example, movements and gesture are replacing remote controls, which were dependent on batteries. For example, Intel Corporation, in 2018, has introduced motion-sensing features that enabled users to change channels and adjust volume based on gestures.

Further, increasing regulations regarding standards and lighting by different public safety bodies to reduce electricity consumption is driving the demand for motion sensors. For example, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), the International Code Council and the American Society of Heating have introduced International Energy Conservation and 90.1-10 to reduce the consumption of energy. These standards, in turn, are supplementing the growth of the market.

However, motion sensors may give a false alarm and can be activated by pet activities, fluorescent lights emission and blowing of the wind. For example, tree-movement can activate a microwave sensor, which, in turn, can give a false alarm. These abovementioned factors can pose a challenge to market growth. However, dual technology sensors can avoid false alarm.

Technology Outlook:

  • Infrared
  • Ultrasonic
  • Microwave
  • Dual Technology
  • Tomographic

Application Outlook:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe was the largest market and the region is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2025. Europe is one of the leading manufacturers of the automobile and growing use of motion sensors in automotive is expected to supplement the regional growth. Motion sensors are used in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), driverless cars and airbags.

Rise in investment for the reduction in energy consumption is positively affecting market growth. The Green Investment Bank provides loan for installation of motion sensors. Green investment bank provides funds that are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast duration. Growing IoT application and technological advancement have resulted in a rise in the number of smart homes equipped with a robotic kitchen.

