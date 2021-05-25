GC Precision Mold Co. Ltd. Goes Bigger — Diversified Manufacturing Brings Record Profits

DONG GUAN, CHINA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — GC Precision Mold Co. Ltd. has made it to the national record books for being the top firm in manufacture and sales of Aluminium die casting. Though the raging pandemic slowed things quite a bit for them, yet when China and many other countries that rose back and reopened their borders and economies put their trust in GC Precision Mold to supply businesses with top quality aluminium Die casting China products and components.

Having been in the business for 2 decades now, GC Precision Mold has diversified its manufacturing. From Vacuum Aluminium Die Casting to Vacuum Zinc Die Casting to Bronze Sand Casting and many more processes. This has enabled the company to manufacture dozens of different components for hundreds hundreds of products and finished consumer goods. Most of their export products go to Europe and the Americas.

“We carry out the assembly in our own plant. So clients can be assured that their intellectual property is as safe and secure as Fort Knox. We procure the latest machinery and technology before anyone else and that’s why we are the best in the business. We can assure you that not only do we commit to supply clients with their order before time but also with the finest and unbeatable product quality. That’s our commitment”, said the Senior Manager at GC Precision Mold.

About GC Precision Mold:

GC Precision Mold is an aluminium die casting company that is based in China. It has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and exporting products of the best quality in the market.

For more information, please visit https://www.aludiecasting.com/

Media Contact:

Address : 401 Room, 10 Building,HuYing DoshiHuaHu, ChangPing Town,GongGuan City,GuangDong Province,China. 523000

Phone Number: +86 769 3385 7766

Email Id: info@aludiecasting.com

Website: https://www.aludiecasting.com/

###