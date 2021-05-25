Angelique Stefan Releases Her New Motivational Book Life Force: “Healing The Traumas That Cause Life Blocks”

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Angelique Stefan, author and founder of Rebellious Spirit releases her new book, Life Force: “Healing the traumas that causes life blocks”. The book teaches people how to overcome emotional trauma after devastating events.

The book enables readers to choose a path of emotional healing during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. It is about accepting where you are and how to overcome hardships. It also motivates readers on how to manifest, remove the emotional blockage and look forward with strength. The book is a personal course of understanding that the author tries to share with her readers. The book is available on Amazon, Kindle, iTunes in audio formats, as well as in Spanish translation. You can also find the downloadable link to the book from her website.

Angelique Stefan’s platform Rebellious Spirit helps communities come together in creative and moral harmony. Her books stir powerful emotions and motivate readers that allows them to choose a better life. With a mind aiming to work for the community, she has paved the way for various projects and undertaking to provide them with an outlet of courage and self-independence. Her writings are a manifestation of her own life making them relatable and empathetic. Learn more about her on her website, https://www.rebellious-spirit.com/

