Dental Syringes Market worth $126.9 Million – Septodont (US), 3M Company (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Dental Syringes Market by Product (Non-disposable Syringes, Disposable Syringes and Safety Syringes), Type (Aspirating & Non-aspirating), Material (Plastic and Metallic), Region (North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, and RoW) – Forecast”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The Dental Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 126.9 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

The Technological advancements in dental syringes, growth in geriatric population and government legislations to avoid needlestick injuries are adding to the growth prospects of this market.

Emerging markets (such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico) offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the dental syringes market. The growth of the market in these regions can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

Based on type, segmented into two segments, namely, aspirating syringes, and non-aspirating syringes. The aspirating syringes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent market position of the aspirating syringes segment can be primarily attributed to the procedural benefits offered by aspirating syringes over conventional syringes (such as easy syringe handling, minimal operational stress, and better operational control), and longer shelf life of metallic syringes (as compared to conventional plastic syringes).

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Dental Syringes Market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.

Global Key Leaders:

Septodont (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), and Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan) were some of the key players operating in the dental syringes market.

Septodont held the leading position in the dental syringes market, in 2015. The company offers a wide range of dental syringe products (such as Aspiject, Ultra Safety Plus XL, and R.T.R. Syringe) across the globe. The company adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to maintain its position in the market. For instance, the company acquired DLA, an injectable dental anesthetic manufacturing plant of Dentsply International, Inc. in 2016. The company has a strong brand position in the North American market and possesses a strong product portfolio for dental products that spans across dentin restoration, endodontics, and dental surgeries.

3M Company is one of the leading players in the dental syringes market. A strong brand image, significant financial strength for R&D activities, a broad customer base, and a wide geographic reach are the key factors contributing to its large share in this market. The company has consolidated two of the Healthcare businesses, dental and orthodontics, into a single oral care solutions business. Through a partnership, the company offers its customers a full suite of oral care innovations. The company is also engaged in R&D activities with an aim to develop novel products and improve its existing product line & processes. In 2015, the company invested approximately USD 1.76 billion in R&D activities.