Beer Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Beer Market was priced at US$ 485.2 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness a substantial CAGR in the years to come. This could be attributed to the fact that consumers pertaining to the market are turning out to be increasingly experimental with regards to their consumption habits. In other words, they are hunting for novel beer styles and experiences. As such, demand for imported brands, premium brands, and craft beer is on the rise.

The other factor driving the demand for premium products is the ever-increasing spending power of consumers. To address this demand, manufacturers are into development of novel premium products. The latest trend in this regard is call for alcohol-free beers.

Request a Sample Copy of Beer Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/beer-market/request-sample

The beer market is seeing inclination of consumers toward black beer. This could be credited to shift toward craft beverages and expansion of breweries. Europe is estimated to be the biggest market on the count of black beer; thanks to penetration by Molson Coors Brewing Company and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Global Beer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Light Beer

Strong Beer

Global Beer Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Macro

Micro

Global Beer Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Premium

Super Premium

Normal

Global Beer Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Canned

Bottled

Draught

The other players contributing to the beer market include Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Squatters Pub, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Boston Beer Company.

Access Beer Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/beer-market

The beer market is segmented by type of product, price, packaging, and geography. By product type, the market spans wheat, stout, lager (mainstream lager, premium lager), flavored, dark, mixes, ale, cider, non-alcoholic, and low alcohol. By price, the segmentation goes like standard, super premium, and premium. By packaging, the market says draught, canned, and bottled. By geography, the market states North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and LATAM.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com