Agricultural Films Market Outlook and Development Trends of Analysis Report by 2024

Agricultural Films Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Films Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The global market size of agricultural films market in 2015 was USD 7.27 billion. The growing population and the increasing demand of food with the rise in agricultural productivity is driving the market over the forecast period.

The factors which drive the market are requirement of high quality crop and declining arable land. These films are basically used for crop protection and increasing productivity. In order to fulfill the demand of population these agricultural films are in demand.

Application of agricultural films includes covering of a greenhouse, covering soil from shifting due to wind, film for water reservoirs, tunnel films and as a wrapper around fodder. Basic function it serves in agricultural are farming and crop production. The wide range of its specialized application led the commercialization of the product.

Blocking Ultra Violet (UV), florescent, NIR (Near Infrared) blocking, and ultra-thermic films are some of the major innovations that can impact positive product demand over the forecast years. Concerns regarding disposal of product is anticipated to be a hindrance on the future growth. Use of plastics and its derivate can adversely affect the market growth due to strict government policies in concern of clean planet.

Application Insights

Due to applications such as control on increased soil temperature, speeding up the germination and cultivation cycles, reduced water consumption and keeping fertilizers and nutrients closer to the plant mulching leads the segment and is accounted for more than 43% of total market space in 2015. Increasing demand of high-quality yield crops, health awareness and rising incomes is expected to move the industry. The global agricultural films used in mulching is expected to reach USD 5752.5 million by 2024.

Greenhouse is projected to witness the rapid usages with the CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Agriculture based on greenhouse technology will be trending which will have positive effect on market in Asia, Middle East, and Western Europe. With uncertain climate change due to multiple factors like population and industrialization demand for horticulture and floriculture segment will see more growth of these products.

Stretch silage due to durability, protection against the damage caused by sunlight, notably UV light and cost effectiveness serves as air tight package that in return restricts the unwanted fermentation for all agricultural products.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific leads the market in this region led the global industry with iver 70% of the total demand. Usage of mulch is done by over 80% of the farmers. Government supported initiatives in R&D for this product is the major driver of this product in this region. China is to witness the fastest growth over forecast period.

Stringent environmental policies regarding manufacturing, usage and disposal of this product in Europe will cause stagnant growth in near future. However, focus is shifting towards biodegradable materials in this region. Demand will be average in Central & South America. Developing economy like Brazil, India and Argentina with advancement in technology and implementation to achieve desired yield will cause the product penetration.

Top Key Players of Global Agricultural Films Market :

BASF, BELLY’S, Novamont, BP Industries (BPI), Trio Plast, Armando Alvarez, ExxonMobil, Trioplast, Group Barbie, Britton Group, Kuraray, and Ab Rani PlastOy.

