Technological Advancement Expected To Accelerate Growth Of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Drivers

The increasing demand for photonic integrated circuits in multiplexers and DE multiplexers, lasers, modulators and optical amplifiers is the primary factor driving the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market.

Also, the rapid advancements in technology such as wireless charging and energy conversion are also some of the major factors driving the growth of photonic integrated circuit market.

Moreover, the wide range of applications of photonic integrated circuits in high-end computing, servers & data centres, and military & aerospace drives the demand for photonic integrated circuits. Furthermore, the boom in the tablets, smartphones and gaming devices is fuelling the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market.

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of integration type:

  • Monolithic Integration
  • Hybrid Integration
  • Module Integration

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of component:

  • Attenuators
  • Modulators
  • Lasers
  • Optical Amplifiers
  • Photo Detectors
  • Others

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of raw material:

  • Indium Phosphide
  • Gallium Arsenide
  • Lithium Neonate
  • Silicon
  • Silicon-on-Insulator
  • Others

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of end user:

  • Military and Defence
  • Aerospace
  • Communication and Technology
  • Telecommunication
  • Energy and Power
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Competition Landscape

Market Participants 

Some of the prominent players in the photonic integrated circuit market are Infinera Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NeoPhotonics Corporation, OneChip Photonics, Avago Technologies, Ciena, Oclaro, Emcore Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cyoptics, Aifotec AG, Enablence Technologies and Agilent Technologies.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

