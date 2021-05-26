Technological Advancement Expected To Accelerate Growth Of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Drivers

The increasing demand for photonic integrated circuits in multiplexers and DE multiplexers, lasers, modulators and optical amplifiers is the primary factor driving the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market.

Also, the rapid advancements in technology such as wireless charging and energy conversion are also some of the major factors driving the growth of photonic integrated circuit market.

Moreover, the wide range of applications of photonic integrated circuits in high-end computing, servers & data centres, and military & aerospace drives the demand for photonic integrated circuits. Furthermore, the boom in the tablets, smartphones and gaming devices is fuelling the growth of the photonic integrated circuit market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2765

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of integration type:

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of component:

Attenuators

Modulators

Lasers

Optical Amplifiers

Photo Detectors

Others

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of raw material:

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Neonate

Silicon

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others

Segmentation of the photonic integrated circuit market on the basis of end user:

Military and Defence

Aerospace

Communication and Technology

Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Others

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2765

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market: Competition Landscape

Market Participants

Some of the prominent players in the photonic integrated circuit market are Infinera Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NeoPhotonics Corporation, OneChip Photonics, Avago Technologies, Ciena, Oclaro, Emcore Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cyoptics, Aifotec AG, Enablence Technologies and Agilent Technologies.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2765

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2765/S

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/12/07/1663765/0/en/Remote-Camera-Sales-Grew-by-18-000-Units-in-2018-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates