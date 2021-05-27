Stan’s Donuts & Coffee Serves Delicious Donuts in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is pleased to announce they are known for serving the best donuts in Chicago. With 13 locations throughout the city, residents and visitors can always find a shop nearby to provide a delicious breakfast option.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee makes fresh donuts daily and serves them throughout the day so individuals can always buy a donut when a craving hits. With a large selection of varieties available, they have something that will suit everyone’s tastes. Along with traditional options like Long Johns, cake donuts, powdered sugar, jelly-filled, and more, they also serve unique choices not found in other donut shops, such as Butterfinger pockets, carrot cake, chocolate pockets with Nutella and banana, and much more.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee takes great pride in providing donut options for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions. They offer gluten-free and vegan donuts so everyone in your party can enjoy a delicious treat, whether for breakfast or a snack, any time of the day.

Anyone interested in learning about the donut varieties available can find out more by visiting the Stan’s Donuts & Coffee website or by calling 1-312-729-5480.

About Stan’s Donuts & Coffee: Stan’s Donuts & Coffee offers an array of donut, coffee, and breakfast options at 13 locations throughout Chicago. They take great pride in their reputation of providing the best donuts in the city. Customers can stop in at any site to order or place their order online for convenience.

Company: Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Address: 181 N. Michigan Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 1-312-729-5480

Email address: info@stansdonutschicago.com