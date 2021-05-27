Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million by 2025 – High growth potential of single-cell sequencing

PUNE, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) – Forecast to 2025″, the APAC Single-cell Analysis Marketis projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the APAC single-cell analysis market.

Growth Opportunity: High growth potential of single-cell sequencing;

Single-cell sequencing (SCS) helps understand the transcriptional stochasticity and cellular heterogeneity in more detail. It assists in the investigation of small groups of differentiating cells and circulating tumor cells. It also demonstrates the heterogeneity of gene expressions, interaction and regulations of gene regulatory networks, characteristics of putative cancer stem cells, gene expression profiles of intracellular compartments, mRNA locations, and allele-specific gene expression. Advancements in single-cell sequencing have improved the detection and analysis of infectious disease outbreaks, antibiotic drug-resistant strains, food-borne pathogens, and microbial diversities in the environment.

In 2019, consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market

Based on product, segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment includes beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other consumables. The instruments segment includes flow cytometers, NGS systems, PCR instruments, spectrophotometers, microscopes, cell counters, HCS systems, microarrays, and other instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and exosome analysis.

In 2019, human cells segment accounted for the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells based on cell type. The human cells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to the high adoption of human cells to develop novel cancer therapies.

Japan is the largest market for single-cell analysis”

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, China closely followed Japan in 2019. However, in the next five years, the share of Japan is expected to increase in the APAC single-cell analysis market as it is estimated to witness higher CAGR than China. This can be attributed to the large geriatric population, increasing life science research activities, and growing focus on personalized medicine in Japan.

The major players operating in Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany).