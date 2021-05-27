Injectable Drug Delivery Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Injectable Drug Delivery Market was appreciated at US$ 331.0 billion in 2015 and will touch the value of US$ 931.1 billion by the completion of the year 2024.

The most important reasons accountable for the development of this market are the growing usage of biologics, growth in the occurrence of long-lasting sicknesses, growing incidence of needle stick wounds, and the paybacks of inoculations such as suitability, simplicity of use, and abridged pain. These features have amplified the demand for the devices for example auto injectors, safety syringes, and prefilled syringes.

Similarly, some more factors responsible for the growth of the global injectable drug delivery market are growing expenses on healthcare, better patient devotion to injectable drug delivery systems, growing demand for self-injection devices, technical progressions in injectable drug delivery devices, growing number of cancer and diabetes cases.

Injectable Drug Delivery by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Devices

Self- injection devices

Conventional injection devices

Formulation

Conventional Drug Delivery

Novel Drug Delivery

Other

Injectable Drug Delivery Therapeutic Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Autoimmune disorders

Hormonal disorders

Oncology

Others

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices End-User Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

Some of the important companies for injectable drug delivery market are Terumo Corporation, Schott AG, Baxter International, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Pfizer.

By Region the global injectable drug delivery industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America will be the most important region during the approaching years owing to greater occurrence of diabetes and cancer cases, in addition to greater patient obedience for injectable drug delivery devices. Asia-Pacific is the speedily developing region in the global market. The most important causes for the speedy development within the region are growing expenditure on healthcare, huge base of population and refining structure of healthcare. Furthermore, the market is speedily increasing owing to the huge uncharted market and growing alertness regarding the injectable drug delivery systems in developing nations like China and India in the Asia-Pacific region.

