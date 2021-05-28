Medical Image Analysis Software Market Share, Trends and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report 2024

Felton, California , USA, May 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Medical Image Analysis Software Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Medical Image Analysis Software Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Market size and trends

The global Medical Image Analysis Software Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. High growth of the market is majorly attributed to the increase in usage and uptake of imaging software for the diagnosis purpose. This technology is widely used for the diagnosis in the field of orthopedic, dental, neurology, oncology, urology and others.

Modality Insights

The largest share of around 30.0% was held by radiographic imaging in the modality segment owing to wide scale availability and cost-effectiveness, which are presumed to be key drivers for the market. The fastest growing segment is anticipated to be ultrasound imaging because of its accuracy and ability for rapid analysis. In addition, the radiation-induced side effects are minimized by use of these techniques, which is considered to be the potential factor for the segment growth.

Software Type Insights

Integrated software held the largest share of more than 55.0%. Dominance can be attributed to high adoption of the software due to its benefits including, cost effectiveness and centralized data storage. Moreover, multiple users can process and view the data with the use of integrated software which provides live viewing features.

The aforementioned factors are presumed to drive the preference of physicians and healthcare providers towards use of this integrated software. Also, lucrative growth rate is expected to be witnessed by stand-alone software with a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period due to its user friendly interface.

Application Insights

The major application of medical image analysis with a substantial market share was seen in the orthopedic segment in 2015. According to a report by CDC, over 52.5 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with orthopedic related disorders in the period of 2010-12, which is expected to increase the utilization of medical image software in near future. Moreover, increasing geriatric population base and frequent product approvals for use of medical imaging systems in orthopedic is projected to boost the market growth.

End-user Insights

The largest share of around 32.0% was held by hospitals in end user segment. Supportive infrastructure, which helps in performing surgical intervention with medical imaging software. Moreover, favorable reimbursement by Medicare and Medicaid are increasing surgery volumes, where these devices form an important part of the procedures and contribute to market share.

Regional Insights

The largest share of over 33.0% in terms of revenue was held by North America in 2015. Presence of key market players, favorable initiatives by government, and high R&D investments are anticipated to be major drivers for the regional dominance. Asia Pacific region is to be considered as the highest growing region with CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. Growing in this region is majorly supported by the favorable government policies for incorporation of medical imaging software and devices to achieve accurate diagnostic results. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on healthcare in developing economies including India and China supports the growth of this region during the future period.

Xinapse Systems Lts., Bruker Corporation, ClaroNAv Inc., Esaote Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., MIM Software Inc., Aquilab GmbH, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Carestream Health Inc., Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare.

