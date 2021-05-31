Md Sajib : The Lead Youth Icon in Bangladesh

Satkhira, Bangladesh, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Md Sajib, known professionally as Akasajib.Md Sajib is a Bangladeshi artist and social entrepreneur. He is 21 years old, Born in Satkhira, Bangladesh.

Md Sajib is a Bangladeshi artist and social entrepreneur. He is 21 years old, Born in Satkhira, Bangladesh. He currently owns Akasajib Digital Media Company. From a young age, he wanted to work with deprived artists and that was the main reason for establishing a media company. And now he is successful. He is currently working with Akasajib Digital Media. He has told us what his plans are for the future company.

One of the youngest entrepreneurs and digital influencers in Bangladesh got success in his all startup business. All new Small entrepreneurs are also running online shops successfully. Just like that, for almost 2 years, Akasajib got success online overnight. Md Sajib, the owner of those business concerns, can be called the youngest successful digital entrepreneur in the country. He first started GIfthubbd.com by accumulating capital at a young age by freelancing and then started to go interior farm. His online shop has all sorts of products with lucrative services to go with them.

His new franchise, Go interior farm is one of the most accomplished digital portals for interior designing. They even have an on-site shop for decorative and furniture. Their services range from hospitality designs to residential and office design. Because of their wide pool of engineers and architects, they are competent in any designing and renovation task.

Md Sajib has launched a YouTube channel called Akasajib to endorse his music. This channel has a total of 450 subscribers and has released a number of short films and songs with YouTube celebrity Salman Muqtadir as the main cast.

Recently he started to serve hospitality digitally. He started a new business called Akasajib Fund BD & Akasajib Against Hunger. Akasajib is a digital social media marketing company located in Satkhira, Bangladesh. The team of over 20 specializes in SEO, social media marketing, graphics design, and email marketing for its small-to-medium-sized clients. And

Akasajib Digital Media company in Bangladesh ICT sector. Providing Web Hosting, Web Server, Web Design & Development, Domain, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design Etc…

Md Sajib also loves to travel to tourist places in the country and abroad. Moreover, he has filmed his travel experience vlogs and his bike riding experience. His YouTube channel, Akasajib has some vlogs of his own creation.