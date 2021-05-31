RiverBum Introduces New Product Assortment for Fly Fishing

Mesa, Arizona, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — RiverBum, Inc. has announced the release of a 15-piece zonker fly assortment – a new product specifically designed for beginner or advance fly fishing anglers who are ready to target large preditory fish in freshwater or saltwater.

The zonker assortment is composed of a durable 5 compartment waterproof fly box, and 15 premium streamer flies of various styles and sizes, hand-tied and hand-selected by RiverBum’s pro staff of guides from across the USA & Europe. This diligently chosen assortment includes tried and true, “must have” zonker flies proven to catch fish.

Dan Byford originally created the first Zonker fly back in the mid 1970’s, and it remains a staple fly pattern to this day. Much like the Clouser Minnow, the Zonker is an extremely versatile baitfish pattern that has accounted for a wide variety of fresh and saltwater species across the globe, and can be actively retrieved or dead-drifted with equal success.

“We are excited to bring to the market a product that offers both the novice angler as well as the advanced angler flies to help bring more fish to the net.” says David Jolie, CEO of RiverBum.

Website: https://riverbum.com/

Phone Number: 1-888-674-6360 x 701

E-mail: dave@riverbum.com

About the Company:

RiverBum is a powerful new force in the fly fishing industry. RiverBum offers premium quality flies and gear at highly competitive prices. A family owned US business, RiverBum promotes the sport of fly fishing to all folks from every walk of life.