Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments in Gelatin Market

The Gelatin Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2018 to USD 3.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. With the rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for “free-from” food products, the market of gelatin is expected to rise. There has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segment due to its high protein content.

The major gelatin vendors include Darling Ingredients (US), Gelita (Germany), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Weishardt (France), Trobas Gelatine (Netherlands), India Gelatine & Chemicals (India), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines (Spain), Sterling Biotech Group (India), Italgelatine (Italy), and Gelnex (Brazil). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as expansions & investments and new product launches to expand their presence in the global gelatin market. Expansions & investments are the most dominating strategy adopted by major players. This has helped key players to increase their presence in different regions.

Darling Ingredients is one of the major companies involved in the manufacturing of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It serves a wide range of applications including food, health & pharma, feed, pet food, fuel, bio-energy, and fertilizer. The company has its processing units in over 200 countries across the globe. It operates through three business segments, namely, feed ingredients, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It offers gelatin under its food ingredients segment.

The company’s gelatin products and solutions are manufactured by Rousselot (France). Rousselot is a leading market provider of gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen for the food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and technical industries with operations across Europe, China, South America, and the US.

Furthermore, Tessenderlo Group is involved in providing specialty solutions for applications in food, agriculture, water management, and efficient use and re-use of natural resources. PB Gelatins/PB Leiner is a subsidiary of Tessenderlo Group, which produces a complete range of gelatin, hydrolysates, and collagen peptides that are used in food processing. Globally, the company has its presence in more than 100 locations across the globe, which covers various regions including Europe, South America, North America, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). The company operates its business through three major segments, which include agro, bio-valorization, and industrial solutions. It offers gelatin products under its bio-valorization segment.

