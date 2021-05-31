Which Region is Likely to Remain Lucrative in the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at Fact.MR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=57

According to a latest market research by fast-growing market research and consulting firm, the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is poised to grow at over 7% CAGR and surpass US$ 853.5 million in revenues by 2022. Fact.MR’s report forecasts that North America and Europe will remain the most lucrative markets for melanoma cancer diagnostics market globally.

Key takeaways from Fact.MR’s report are,

The U.S. melanoma cancer diagnostics market will grow at over 7% CAGR and reach US$ 409.2 Mn by 2022. By test type, BRAF mutation segment will continue to be the leading segment.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=57

Germany is one of the largest markets for melanoma cancer diagnostics in Europe. Fact.MR projects the Germany melanoma cancer diagnostics market to grow at 7.4% CAGR through 2022. Hospital associated labs are the largest end-users of melanoma cancer diagnostics in Germany. The market in United Kingdom will grow at a higher rate than Germany, but it will be continue to be smaller in market size.

The market will be positive influenced by increasing R&D on cancer diagnosis and management. Increasing prevalence of melanoma and effective immunotherapies are expected to drive growth of the market globally.

Although the outlook on the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is positive, limited funds in emerging countries, combined with challenges surrounding regulatory issues can stymie growth during the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/57/S

By test type, BRAF mutation segment will account for a significant share of global revenues. This test type will continue to be used widely in major markets of North America and Europe. The CTC segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than BRAF segment. Immunohistochemistry, another test type, is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR in the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market.

The key end-use segments of the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market have been identified as hospital associated labs, cancer research institutes, and independent diagnostic laboratories. Among these, the hospital associated labs end-use segment is the most prominent globally. According to Fact.MR’s research, hospital associated labs will remain the largest end-users for melanoma cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Demand is also expected to remain steady from independent diagnostic laboratories segment. In North America, demand from this segment is expected to surpass US$ 100 million by 2022. The trend will also remain strong in Europe, with this segment growing at nearly 8% CAGR during the forecast period.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=57

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cancer Genetics, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc. Abbott Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Pathway Genomics Corporation

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/04/20/1483432/0/en/Amniocentesis-Needle-Market-Hospitals-to-Generate-Significant-Revenue-Growth.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Human Prion Disease Diagnostics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/human-prion-disease-diagnostics-market

Predictive Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/predictive-diagnostics-market

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/circulating-tumor-cells-ctc-diagnostics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com