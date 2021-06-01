PredictiVu launches India’s First Centralized Automated AI Data Visualization Tool to Deliver Near-Real-Time BI Insights to Marketers

Gurugram, India, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — PredictiVu, India’s leading analytics firm that aims at simplifying marketing strategies by providing interactive insights from a single interface, today announced the launch of their first centralized next-gen automated AI-powered data visualization tool – Dynamic Marketing Optimizer (DMO). DMO is an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning supported tool integrated into India’s largest data set comprising of consumer purchase, web listening and campaign mapping. It is equipped to provide near real time business insights on customer behaviour to CMOS and marketers 10 times faster than conventional methods.

Connected with 75,000 retail touchpoints with a presence in 100+ Indian cities, the tool’s dashboard keeps adding 500,000 + unique consumers every month. Designed to offer Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive Analytics for marketers to gain actionable insights into their campaign competitiveness, achieve a macro review of the company’s potential markets and opportunities with a micro-level product dissection, and obtain consumer purchase, Ad, Web & Social Intelligence to convert millions of noise data into meaningful trends all from a centralized dashboard assessing disparate database in near real time, the tool is certainly poised to transform business intelligence delivery for marketers perpetually.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Sarkar, Vice President, PredictiVu said, “Marketers slog to design winning multichannel marketing campaigns due to the lack of real-time and meaningful business intelligence insights. For India, where there’s an insatiable demand for brands and D2C business is going to be worth $100 billion by 2025, the unexplored analytics capabilities that are limiting smarter marketing decisions can become a huge challenge for economic growth. The COVID 19 invasion has redefined the business value of data and accentuated the need for real-time insights more than ever and we are glad to introduce – Dynamic Marketing Optimizer (DMO), our AI-enabled augmented data visualization tool at a time when it’s most needed. Marketing leaders can now use its advanced analytics to understand customer behaviour, competitor performance and consumer challenges 10 times faster than when using conventional methods to arrive at smarter marketing decisions. “

He further added, “We plan to focus the tool’s usage for Smartphone sector, primarily considering advanced consumer-focused technologies in this sector have given marketers a variety of options to drive their digital businesses under the pandemic’s impact. Gaining a competitive edge is immensely critical now and doing that means keeping abreast with the latest trends. This can happen only when exceptionally agile, faster, accurate and comprehensive insights are received in near-real-time.”

Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor & Business Strategist and SAB member, PredictiVu said, “Today, marketers increasingly struggle to gain comprehensive, visibility into the customer journey to develop ground-breaking marketing strategies. Going forward, accurate data mapping, analysis and faster delivery from data intelligence partners will be elemental in a world where consumers are excessively connected through the digital universe. PredictiVu’s Dynamic Marketing Optimizer (DMO) is uniquely designed to lead the next level data interpretation need that would require a faster, flexible, reliable, consolidated, and unified business intelligence approach. As Indian brands penetrate further into the local market under the ‘vocal for local’ slogan, the role and need for advanced data analytics business, intelligence offerings will increase.”

Idi Srinivas Murthy, Independent Consultant and SAB member, PredictiVu said, “PredictiVu’s Dynamic Marketing Optimizer (DMO) is poised to solve one of the largest marketing and business problems in today’s tech-enabled world: being able to take marketing program decisions in almost real-time, with divergent actions across divergent geographies, price points, and competitor situations. The AI / ML-based engine and multi-dimension mapping make an ultimate marketer-friendly platform across brand marketing, go-to-market, and consumer/channel insights teams. Smart marketers will need this solution to amplify their marketing spend RoI by an additional 25% to 48%.”

About PredictiVu: PredictiVu is India’s first of its kind analytics firm and one stop solution for CMOs and marketers, specialized in correlating marketing campaign performance with proprietary retail purchase data, digital trends, customer preferences, media spend at an immensely granular level to deliver near real-time business intelligence insights 10 times faster than traditional methods. There is a blatant need for business intelligence arising out of the mounting innovation, competition and changing customer behaviour to be exceptionally agile, flexible, reliable consolidated and holistic. Being able to automate the task of correlating details from multidimensional, exhaustive data sets to creating actionable insights that resolve enterprise business challenges implies tremendous business potential which PredictiVu aims to tap with its tech advanced solutions and tools. Created and designed by experienced industry experts with decades of business intelligence, technology, retail, and data science experience, PredictiVu helps companies to drive business growth by identifying granular customer preferences and competitor performance and maximize the RoI of marketing campaigns by helping drive near real-time adjustments. PredictiVu leverages AI/ML-driven insights to help enterprises make smarter decisions based on trusted data sources and large sample sizes with assured quality and standardisation. Headquartered at Gurugram, PredictiVu’s investors include Nomura Research Institute and Infobridge Marketing and Promotions Co. Ltd. that bring in decades of industry, analytics, and consulting experience. For more info, visit, https://www.predictivu.com/