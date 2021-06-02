Eminent players Global Paper Carrier Bags Market 2028 International Paper Company, Mondi Group Plc, Walter Packaging

Paper carrier bags also offer printability for branding and promotion. The paper carrier bags market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to the global push for the adoption of sustainable solutions. Globally, there have been several incidences of bans on plastic bags and sacks, as well as the imposition of taxes on the use of single-use plastic products. Increasing scrutiny and regulations on the use of plastic bags create ample opportunities for the growth of the global paper carrier bags market. The outlook for growth of the global paper carrier bags market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2902

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: Segmentation

The global paper carrier bags market has been segmented on the basis of handle type, material type, thickness, and end use industry.

On the basis of handle type, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Flat Handles

Twist Handles

On the basis of material type, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Brown Kraft

White Kraft

On the basis of thickness, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Less than 2 Ply

2 Ply

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2902

3 Ply

More than 3 Ply

On the basis of end use, the global paper carrier bags market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Household & Personal Care

Cosmetics

Apparels

Other Consumer Goods

Global Paper Carrier Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global paper carrier bags market are International Paper Company, Mondi Group Plc, Walter Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group, ProAmpac LLC, American Paper Bag, LLC, etc. Many more local and unorganized market players are expected to contribute to the global paper carrier bags market.

Ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2902

Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors affecting the growth of the global paper carrier bags market, such as the availability of alternative solutions like plastic and fabric bags. Until there is a complete ban on the usage of non-degradable and non-recyclable materials for the manufacturing of bags, the global paper carrier bags market is expected to face strong competition. The reduction in the use of plastic bags and sacks is currently a slow process, and therefore, acts as a key restraint to the growth of the global paper carrier bags market.

The Global paper carrier bags market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the Global paper carrier bags market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global Global paper carrier bags market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global Global paper carrier bags market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global Global paper carrier bags market by the end of 2029?

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Disposable Gloves Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/disposable-gloves-market

Glass Tableware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/glass-tableware-market

Menopause Wellness Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com