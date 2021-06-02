Air Quality Monitoring System Market – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the Air Quality Monitoring Technique Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the market. These methods were also used extensively to determine the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

Product mapping of various manufacturers for each type of air quality monitoring products at the regional and country-level

Relative adoption pattern of each air quality monitoring product among key end-users at regional and country-level

Detailed primary research to gather quantitative information related to segments and subsegments at the regional and/or country-level

Detailed secondary research to gauge prevailing market trends at the regional and/or country-level

By product, the outdoor air quality monitors segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the product, the Air Quality Monitoring Monitoring Market is segmented into indoor monitors (comprising fixed and portable monitors), outdoor monitors (comprising fixed, portable, dust, and particulate monitors as well as AQM stations), and wearable monitors. The indoor monitor’s segment dominated the AQMS market in 2018. Whereas, the outdoor monitor’s segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrial use of ambient air pollution monitoring systems and expansions in the end-user base of fixed outdoor monitors across various locations globally.

By sampling method, the continuous monitoring segment is expected to dominate the AQMS market during the forecast period

Based on the sampling method, the Air Quality Monitoring Technique Market is categorized into five segments-continuous, passive, intermittent, manual, and stack sampling. The continuous sampling method segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. This can be attributed to the implementation of supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring across significant markets, ongoing development of advanced continuous monitoring systems, and a large installation base for continuous air monitoring stations.

By end-user, the government agencies and academic institutes segment dominated the AQMS market in 2018

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authority, and other end users. The government agencies and academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, rising government investments for effective AQM, and increased installation of AQM stations worldwide.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The Air Quality Monitoring Technique Market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. This market is also expected to show high growth in the coming years, mainly due to large-scale industrialization in emerging APAC countries, increasing stringency of air pollution regulations, and continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced AQM products in this region.

The major players operating in the Air Quality Monitoring System Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.

Analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, strategic acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the air quality monitoring systems market. Among these business strategies, product launches, agreements, and partnerships were the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the air quality monitoring systems market.

