New Hurricane Season Prompts Dramatic Increase in Demand for Disaster Recovery Materials

Tarp Manufacturer Notes Unprecedented Demand for Tarps Coverings used in Disaster Recovery

St. Joseph, MI, USA, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — With the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially beginning on June 1st, U.S. based industrial tarps and covering producer Tarps Now® has announced record purchase of a wide range of disaster recovery products often found in high demand in the aftermath a major hurricanes and tropical storms.

The notable increase in consumer demand for disaster recovery products often mentioned by consumers was a memorable 2020 hurricane season, which brought 30 different named tropical storm systems, among the most storms ever recorded. Spurring awareness were two tropical storms already emerging well before the 2021 storm season, with many anticipating a similar type of year. Also frequently mentioned was the effects of Global Warming impacting businesses and consumers living and working on the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico, as well as multiple protectorate island nations such as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

With many citing their memories of the events of flooding, tidal surges and serious levels of storm damages upon homes, businesses and public service concerns, many are focused on stockpiling Hurricane Mesh Tarps and industrial grade roofing tarps to protect valuable possessions, as well as critical inventories and supplies needed to ensure a more rapid recovery. Others cite the need for Debris Lifting Tarps and water draining diverter tarps to better facilitate clean ups and reduction of flood damages, as well as rugged clear vinyl and screen mesh materials used to cover windows, capture fresh rain waters, and provide shade for the care and protection of pets and livestock in the aftermath of a major hurricane or storm. A list of such materials follows.

Tarps Now® Disaster Recovery Products:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/roofing-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps-leak-diverters.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/salvage-covers-and-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/privacy-fence-screen-mesh-netting.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/shade-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/roofing-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/mesh-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/poly-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/vinyl-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-resistant-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/specialty-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/tarp-products.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/debris-scaffold-debris-netting.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-tarps-made.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now®features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Media contact:

Tarps Now, Inc.

4133 M-139

St Joseph, MI 49085

888-800-1383

sales@tarpsnow.com

www.tarpsnow.com

Logo: