Craft Beer Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

The scope of the global Craft Beer Market was appreciated at US$ 85.02 billion in 2015. The range is projected to touch US$ 502.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% for the duration of the forecast.

This is attributed to increasing consumer base in the developing economies like India; thanks to high disposable income and high millennial population. It has been reported that millennials are all the more enthusiastic with regards to trying out novel flavors and variants as compared to the other section of population. Plus, millennials’ spending power is on the higher note and likely to increase by leaps and bounds.

The manufacturers are looking at the millennials to have a greater market share by launching novel products and coming up with marketing campaigns for attracting this segment. North America did account for the largest share as of 2017 and is expected to continue with the winning streak in the upcoming period as well. Europe comes in second; as cold weather calls for extra-consumption of beer (craft beer, in particular). Asia Pacific is expected to surpass Europe and North America due to the reasons stated above.

The players contributing to the craft beer market include Boston Beer, Duvel Moortgat, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and New Belgium Brewing Company. They are looking toward inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst competition.

Craft Beer Region Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

New Zealand

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Craft Beer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

Chapter 5. Craft Beer Market: Distribution Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Craft Beer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Distribution

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

