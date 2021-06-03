Demand For Advanced Braking Systems In Vehicle Ramp Up Air Brake Market In Coming Years

Global Market: Introduction

The air brake market is directly dependent on vehicle production across the globe. With increasing vehicle production, the demand for advanced braking systems is expected to ramp up in the coming years. This is expected to promote the growth of air brake market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the air brake market is being affected by stringent government regulations to reduce the stopping distance and curb brake shoe residue. This has forced air brake manufacturers to design brake systems.

This factor coupled with increasing preference for automotive safety and the numerous steps taken towards improving it will further increase the demand of improved braking systems across the globe.

Air Brake Market: Regional Outlook

Air brakes are predominantly used in heavy commercial vehicles. In terms of production, Asia Pacific leads the global air brake market in terms of production of heavy commercial vehicles.

Owing to this, the Asia pacific region is expected to dominate the global air brake market in the coming years.

Moreover, MEA and Latin America regions are expected to witness stable growth in the air brake market in the coming years. This is expected to supplement the growth of the air brake market in the region over the coming years.

Europe, Japan and China are expected to drive the air brake market, this is expected to set the tone for significant growth in the air brake market in the coming years.

Air Brake Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the air brake market are:

Knorr-Bremse AG

WABCO

Haldex Europe SAS

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Minda Nabtesco Automotive (P) LTD.

Anand Group

SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

Fricción y Tecnología, S.A. de C.V.

Brakes India Limited

Airmaster Brake Systems

YPS Global Otomotiv ?ç ve D?? Ticaret A.?.

YUMAK Air Brake Systems

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

