Finger Splint Market Growth and Revenue Analysis by Regions 2028

Felton, California , USA, June 7, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Finger Splint Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Finger Splint Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Finger Splint Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Finger Splint Market Growth & Trends

The global finger splint market size is expected to reach USD 616.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.The growing elderly population, coupled with the associated incidence of finger fractures and arthritis, is expected to drive the demand for fracture management products, such as finger splints, during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness about different fracture management products and the easy availability of these products across the globe are expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

The thumb spica splint segment captured the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Thumb spica splint manufacturers are focusing on technologically advancing their products to provide quicker and better healing results. Moreover, finger splint is witnessing high demand from hospitals and various orthopedic centers having specialized orthopedic departments.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. Finger splints have a comparatively higher penetration in western countries of Europe and North America as compared to the Asia Pacific region as the product is new to the Asian region, and consumers are getting aware of the benefits of the finger splint. Owing to these factors, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising sports-related injuries and bone infections and increasing pathologic fractures among geriatric individuals are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Recent developments and innovations carried out by the leading players in the market significantly contribute to the market growth. Companies focus on enhancing their production capabilities through technology integration concerning production processes and sustainable raw materials.

List of Key Players of Finger Splint Market

Alimed, Inc.

• Tynor Orthotics Private Limited

• Zimmer Biomet

• Bird & Cronin Inc. (Dynatronics Corporation)

• Corflex

• DJO Global, Inc. (Colfax Corporation)

• DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

• ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

• Silver Ring Splint

• Ortholife Global

