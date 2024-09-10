In Vitro Fertilization Market Set to Reach USD 1,940.8 Million by 2034 at a 9% of CAGR

The in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is on track for significant growth, with an anticipated valuation of USD 819.8 million in 2024. Driven by a notable CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to soar to USD 1,940.8 million by 2034.

This substantial growth is driven by the increasing incidence of infertility and the rising demand for advanced reproductive technologies. As more individuals and couples seek effective solutions to address fertility challenges, the IVF market is poised to expand significantly.

The ongoing advancements in IVF techniques and technologies, along with a growing emphasis on personalized and accessible fertility treatments, are contributing to the market’s dynamic growth.

IVF Market Dominates Infertility Treatment Landscape

Presently, the worldwide infertility treatment market is dominated by the in vitro fertilization sector. As more people and couples looking for reproductive solutions become aware of the advantages of IVF, this dominance is expected to grow.

This growth is primarily driven by two key factors:

Rising Demand for IVF Procedures: A declining global fertility rate coupled with growing awareness about the improved success rates of IVF is leading to a surge in demand for these procedures.

Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below

The demand for egg banking services is expected to surge considerably in the coming years

Europe will lead in the in vitro fertilization banking services market throughout the forecast period

Latin America will emerge lucrative in the in vitro fertilization banking services market in the coming years

The rising demand for andrology services will augment growth prospects

Fresh donor egg cycle services will remain highly sought-after among various egg banking services available

“The launch of advanced IVF techniques such as genetic diagnosis, three parent IVF, percutaneous epidydimal sperm aspiration, three-parent, and others are considered revolutionary findings in the field of medicine. Besides the rising prevalence of fertility concerns, increasing awareness among patients and their willingness to spend on advanced treatment procedures will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.”

Competitive Landscape:

The worldwide in vitro fertilization industry is extremely competitive due to the existence of numerous regional and local firms. Leading in vitro fertilization (IVF) companies are constantly concentrating on growing their service and product offerings in order to profit. In addition, in order to obtain a competitive edge in the international IVF market, they have implemented a number of initiatives, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and the introduction of awareness campaigns. For example,

In September 2029, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., a leading worldwide provider of precision instruments, consumables, software, and services to Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and developmental biology research markets, received clearance to market GM501 wash media, its first Gynemed branded media product, in the USA

In May 2021, Ro, the healthcare technology company, announced the acquisition of Modern Fertility, a high-growth reproductive health company.

In September 2019, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc., launched Vit Kit-NX, a new vitrification solution for IVF.

Key Companies Covered:

Vitrolife, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cook Group, IVFtech ApS, Esco Micro, Genea Limited, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, The Baker Company, and Kitazato Corporation.

Key Segments:

By Product:

Equipment

Reagents and Media

Accessories

By Cycle:

Fresh non-donor cycle

Frozen non-donor IVF cycle

Frozen donor IVF cycle

Fresh donor IVF cycle

By End User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Cryobank and Research Institutes

By Type:

Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI

IVF with Donor Eggs

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Europe