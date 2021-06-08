Industrial Centrifuge Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025 – Growing Need for Wastewater Management Solutions

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The research report on Industrial Centrifuge Market involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global blood collection devices market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Driver: Increasing demand for centrifuge from process industries;

Industrial centrifuges are used for the separation of two- or three-phase systems and have a range of industrial applications. Many process industries are increasingly using various types of centrifuge equipment for the separation of two or three immiscible phases. Some of these industries include chemical processing, food processing (including dairy and beverage industry), metal processing, mining and mineral processing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fuel and biofuel industries, wastewater processing, and pulp and paper industries.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of end users;

Segmented into the chemicals industry, food and beverage industry, metal industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, power plants, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment plants, and water purification plants. In 2019, the power industry segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, the establishment of new power plants to cater to the rising energy needs in developing countries, and upgradation of existing power plants to make them more efficient and reliable are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

On the basis of design;

The industrial centrifuge market is segmented into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. In 2019, the vertical centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and the high efficiency of separation.

Geographical View in-detailed:

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Prominent players in the industrial centrifuge market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).