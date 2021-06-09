Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market worth $2.44 Billion – Asia Projected to Witness the Highest CAGR

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Major factors driving the growth of Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach $2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Basis on Products;

Segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, in 2016. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application;

The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.

Based on end user,

Categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2016, hospitals and clinics were expected to be the major end-user segment in the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gynecological diseases and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, growing government involvement in increasing awareness regarding women’s health issues, and increase in funding and infrastructural development in hospitals.

Geographically, Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).