Automotive Engine Oil Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

The global Automotive Engine Oil Market scope was appreciated at US$ 35.67 billion during 2017. It is expected to increase by the projected CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2025 and expected to stretch US$ 48.1 billion by the completion of 2025.

The purpose of engine oil in vehicles is to decrease metal-to-metal touching base so as to minimalize general rubbing and decrease impairment. Friction is one of the most important causes of engine high temperature in automobiles. This creates extra wear and distorts moving portions of the engine. The oil in automobile engine generates a thin layer of lubrication on entire metallic portions which offers smooth movement of the parts above each other, consequently decreasing rubbing.

Furthermore, the automotive engine oil take away minor particles of dirt and additional contaminations existing in the fuel of automobile. Additionally, it covers the gap between the cylinder walls and the pistons. Hence the combustion of the fuel takes place, efficiently. It likewise covers entire moving parts of the automotive engine to deliver a protective coating counter to corrosion.

Growing manufacture of automobiles and call for the artificial and conventional products are the important features motivating this business. The sales of automotive vehicle have displayed a continuous growth during the previous limited years, mostly in the Europe and Asia Pacific areas, because of the customer’s increasing capability of expenditure and rising population.

Growth in demand for goods transporters from medium, small and micro size enterprises, growing movement owing to expansion of Satellite Township close to megacities, increasing ambition of possessing private means of transportation, increasing middle class, growing per head earnings and emerging set up of surface transport are powering the automotive engine oil industry in Asia Pacific area. Increasing aftermarket of automobile and growing culture of Do It Yourself (DIY) in Europe and North America is also stimulating the development of automotive engine oil in the retail sector of these two provinces.

Automotive Engine Oil Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Mineral

Semi-synthetic

Synthetic

Automotive Engine Oil Engine Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Gasoline

Diesel

Alternative Fuel

Automotive Engine Oil Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

On-Highway Vehicle

Off-Highway Vehicle

Motorcycles

Some of the important companies for automotive engine oil market are Motul, ENI GmbH, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Valvoline, ExxonMobil Corporation, Sinopec Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Castrol, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

