Solar Cell Market Trends, Overview with In-depth Data and Forecasts To 2022

Solar Cell Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Solar Cell Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights:

The global solar cell market was estimated at 182.4 GW in 2014. The rising demand for electricity coupled with the increasing consumer awareness concerning the benefits of renewable resources is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, rising infrastructural developments together with rapid growth in the industrial sector are estimated to drive demand over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for a reliable, clean and eco-friendly energy source to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels owing to their depletion is projected to propel demand for solar cells. The technological development in reducing the manufacturing cost and improving performance efficiency is expected to drive the solar cell market.

The government regulations in various economies promote the utilization of solar energy systems leading to the emergence of new opportunities in the industry. Stringent government regulations related to the reduction in environmental impact are expected to drive the market demand for renewable energy resources.

The increasing demand for PV systems for utility, commercial and residential applications owing to superior efficiency and lower initial investments, is anticipated to augment the growth of solar cell market. The market is distinguished by combination in the value chain by various companies such as SolarWorld, SunEdison, and First Solar.

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for 45% of the overall installed capacity in 2014. The government regulations favoring the PV installations are projected to drive market growth in Europe. The increasing demand for solar cells in the utility and commercial sector is anticipated to augment market growth.

The decrease in PV prices is projected to explore new opportunities for crystalline silicon modules over the estimated period. In addition, advancements in technology in improving the operating efficiency of thin film solar cells are anticipated to increase its demand in commercial and residential applications.

The demand for the solar cell in North America was estimated to be over 20 GW in 2014. High PV installations owing to the rising consumer awareness towards benefits in cost associated with the renewable energy systems in the region is expected to drive market growth. However, lack of incentives and federal subsidy after 2016 is expected to witness a reduction in the installation in residential and commercial segments which is expected to hamper growth.

Top Key Players of Solar Cell Market :

First Solar Inc., SunPower Corporation, Indosolar Limited, Sharp Corporation, SolarWorld AG, Canadian Solar Inc., GreenBrilliance, Yingli Solar, SunEdison Inc., Tata Power Systems Limited, Borg Inc., and Trina Solar Limited.

