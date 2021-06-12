QArea Makes the Clutch’s Top 50 of Leading Development Companies in Ukraine for 2021

Ta’ Xbiex, Malta, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — QArea was recognized as one of the leading development and IT firms in Ukraine for the 2021 cycle. The list was prepared by Clutch, one of the world’s leading B2B market research firms, where QArea was placed 36th among the top 250 companies.

“Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve worked really hard to make sure our employees are safe, our industry expertise and ability to deliver is unwavered, and our customers are happy with their projects. We are truly thrilled to see our efforts appreciated and recognized.” — Max Zorian-Garkavtsev, Founder and CEO of QArea

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time QArea’s services and expertise have been recognized by Clutch. QArea made the annual Clutch 1000 list for 2020 as one of the top B2B software development and testing vendors globally. The company was listed as one of the leading B2B service providers in the web development category in 2019, and awarded for being top WordPress and Drupal developers the same year. QArea was also mentioned as one of the best IT outsourcing firms on the platform in 2017, and marked as one of the leaders in web and software development in 2015.

About Clutch: Clutch is a leading B2B market research firm based in Washington. D.C. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

About QArea: QArea is a full-cycle software development company with over 20 years of experience in the market and more than 280 dedicated professionals onboard. The company’s commitment to quality is proven by CMMI-Dev Level 3 appraisal and ISO 27001:2013 certification. QArea has four R&D offices in Ukraine.

