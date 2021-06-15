Jack Arnold UK Ltd have recently completed the manufacture and install of a spiral staircase for Brighton and Hove University

Nazeing, UK, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Jack Arnold UK Limited, www.jackarnolduk.com are pleased to announce that they have recently completed the manufacture and install of a spiral staircase project in association with a main contractor for Brighton and Hove University, at Circuit Street.

The staircase was fabricated in house and took a month to do , it was then installed on-site by the JAUK install team .

All the designs were bespoke and designed in house by JAUK.

Jack Poulton, MD at JAUK comments..

‘We are delighted to have been commissioned for this project as this really showcased our capabilities.

It was a complicated project with roll steel sheets, perforated steel sheets, and was curved to work with the fabricated structure.

It was also powder-coated in house, with various resistance coatings applied.’

This was the highlight of a busy month for JAUK, which also included social housing work with the manufacture and install of 200m of balustrades for Stevenage council , alongside numerous other architectural metalworks.

