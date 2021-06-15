COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines and Drugs Market – Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — The report “COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines and Drugs Market – Global Forecast to 2025″, the COVID-19 impact on the global vaccines market size is estimated at USD 2,273 million in 2022 and projected to reach USD 1,401 million by 2025, resulting in a CAGR of -14.9%.

Drugs targeting COVID-19 are falling majorly in the category of repurposed drugs that have already entered phase 2 of clinical development.

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their efforts to find a cure for the disease. In just a few weeks, scientists have found a list of molecules that target COVID-19. Currently, around 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and approximately 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. In this list, four promising drugs have been repurposed for use against COVID-19.

On March 24, 2020, the WHO announced that it had initiated a global mega trial of the four most promising drugs against COVID-19.

– Remdesivir

– Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

– Lopinavir and ritonavir (and that same combination plus interferon-beta)

– An immune system messenger that can help stop the multiplication of viruses.

Some of the major players in the COVID-19 vaccines market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Sanofi (France) Serum Institute of India (India), among others. Major players in the COVID-19 drugs market include Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium) among others.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=112248051

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the COVID drugs market in 2020. The large share of North America is attributed to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19, rising demand for repurposed drugs, collaborations among manufacturers and academics, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the government in the US and Canada. The North American market is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players;

Key players in the COVID-19 vaccines market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Sanofi (France) Serum Institute of India (India), among others. Major players in the COVID-19 drugs market include Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium) among others.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=112248051

Funding from global governments and foundations is promoting the growth of the market;

Incentives are needed to engage manufacturers for the large-scale capacity to guarantee sufficient production of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. In line with this, various global organizations have come forward to expedite the process, such as Gavi, CEPI, and WHO. However, considering the pandemic scenario of COVID-19, much stronger initiatives are required.

In April 2020, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced plans to help fund factories for seven promising vaccines, even before seeing conclusive data. The foundation aims to help scale up manufacturing during testing, rather than after the vaccines have passed the trials.