Coated Paper Market Regional Outlook By Service, Deployment and Organization, 2025

The global Coated Paper Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global coated paper market is projected to touch USD 34.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand from e-commerce industry for packaging & labeling is driving the market growth. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry is the major driver of this market.

Key Players:

Oji Holdings Corporation

Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited

Stora Enso Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co

NewPage Corporation

Michelman

BASF SE

Imersys

Arjowiggins SAS

Penford Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Technological innovation coupled with increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging is projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for coated papers in applications such as decoration and printing invitation is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for market players during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. The rise in e-commerce sector has led to a surge in demand for packaging & labeling applications. Thus, the growing e-commerce industry is positively driving the growth of the market.

However, rapid digitalization is posing a major challenge to market growth. Companies are opting for the digital mode of advertisement instead of broachers, manuals and catalogue. Further, consumers are getting aware of deforestation and adverse effect on the environment caused by these papers. Nonetheless, companies are focusing on technological innovation in product development to overcome such challenges.

Type Outlook:

Mechanical

Woodfree

Among them, coated mechanical papers held the largest market share of 50.6%, in 2018. Wood pulp is the major constituent in mechanical papers. This paper is coated with minerals and pulp to make a bright and smooth surface. Further, it helps in reducing the usage of ink and provides better images.

Coated woodfree paper, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast years. Growing adoption of fiber and agro-based papers are attributing to the growth of this segment.

Application Outlook:

Printing

Packaging & Labeling

Others

Among different applications, packaging & labeling segment held the largest market share of 63.7%, in the year of 2018. The packaging industry is witnessing a shift from flexible plastic packaging to flexible paper packaging, thus driving the segment growth. The growing use of this paper in the packaging of various products such as sugar, processed meats, cigarette, frozen foods and other mechanical items are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America occupied the largest share with 35.8%, in 2018. Increasing production of this paper in the United States is the major factor driving regional growth. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. The United States is the home of major corporates, and businesses heavily rely on paper documents. This factor is estimated to bode well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Growing e-commerce industry in the countries like China and India is positively attributing to the market growth. Further, the presence of a wide network of print media is also ensuring steady growth in this region.

