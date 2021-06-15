Protective Textiles Market Dynamics, Growth Prospects, Regional Estimates & Trends, 2025

Posted on 2021-06-15 by in Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Protective Textiles Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Protective Textiles Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2025. Protective textiles refer to the textile materials used to defend humans from dangers, that may be artificial or natural. The hazards include cold, heat, rain, snow, ultraviolet light, micro-organisms wind, abrasion, and the effects of static current.

Key Players:

  • L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Royal Ten Cate NV
  • DyStar Group
  • Kusumgar Corporates
  • Madhuram Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
  • Schoeller Textil AG
  • PBI Performance Products, Inc.
  • Teijin Limited
  • Marina Textil S.L.
  • ARGAR S.r.l

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/protective-textiles-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the protective textiles industry include growing concerns concerning protection of the workforce, and strict government rules regarding workplace protection. Protective textile has listed an increasing demand from diverse industries such as oil and gas, construction, and mining among others. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of protective textile. Protective Textiles Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

  • Heat & flame resistant
  • Mechanical protection
  • Chemical protection
  • Electrical protection
  • Ballistic protection
  • Space suits
  • Health care garments

The “Ballistic clothing” segment led the Protective Textiles Industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to growing terror threats across the world have elevated the procedure of defensive clothing and bulletproof jackets manufactured from specialty fabrics, which is anticipated to propel the industry development over the forthcoming period.

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
    • S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil

Europe accounted for the major share of the Protective Textiles Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing construction and manufacturing industry. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Furthermore, development in defense, mining, healthcare, aerospace and oil & gas, industries are estimated to generate demand for the protective textiles in the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution