Preston Technical Ltd – Launch of Exciting New Website

London, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Preston Technical, one of the foremost converters of adhesive tape solutions and a 3M Preferred Converter within the UK have just launched their new innovative website designed to assist product designers and manufacturing process engineers in the selection of materials to reduce cost, achieve efficiency improvements and increase quality.

The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality whilst allowing customers to see the full product and service portfolio Preston Technical can offer.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users to navigate the site and find the tape product they need quickly and easily. Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Preston Technical and tape industry news through the new online blog. The blog will contain richer online content such as technical tips, press releases, featured products and newsletters.

“Our new website is the culmination of a lot of hard work put in recently” commented Lee Parnell, Managing Director. He added “the new site is designed to ensure that our customers and new customer prospects can find the information they need and can quickly contact us so that we can provide the maximum level of engineering support to them”.

You can find Preston Technical at: https://prestontechnical.co.uk/