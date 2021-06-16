Firesafe Launch Virtual CIBSE CPD

London, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork commenced a remote delivery option for their CIBSE Approved CPD on Fire Resisting Ductwork and this bookable seminar is now available online via MS Teams. Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork recently confirmed that they had successfully renewed their CIBSE Approved CPD Course Provider status through to end July 2022. CIBSE (Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers) are one of the construction industry’s foremost organisations, so their continued endorsement is highly valued.

Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork, who are based in Haslingden, Lancashire wanted to ensure that MEP and Fire Consultants, along with other Building Services professionals, continue to have access to relevant, up-to-date, first-class educational material, whilst maintaining safe ‘Covid-19 compliant’ practice.

The aim is to make sure that anyone involved in the design, specification, approval, or procurement of Fire Resisting Ductwork is aware of the key principles and important factors to consider.

The 1-hour seminar will arm invitees with many of the right questions to ask, both of themselves and the wider supply chain, with the back-up assurance that authoritative, industry-expert guidance is on hand when needed. If you are an MEP / Fire Consultancy, Building Engineering Services firm or otherwise involved in specifying, approving, or procuring Fire Resisting Ductwork – then this CPD is for you.

The experience has been designed to be as rewarding as the previous ‘live’ presentations and as interactive as possible, including use of the ‘Hands Up’ & ‘Chat’ functions to raise specific questions. Invitees will be sent a CIBSE-endorsed Certificate of Participation upon completion of the programme.

Background Information

The Caswell Group has 4 businesses all based at Haslingden in Lancashire. C Caswell Engineering Services Limited – aka Caswell http://www.caswell.uk.com/ is a family-owned and operated company. They specialise in the design and installation of HVAC systems, particularly for the Bar and Restaurant sector and also manufacture their own ductwork in-house to provide complete turnkey solutions.

Caswell FRD http://www.caswellfrd.com/ is a Fire Resisting Ductwork specialist division. It manufactures, installs and certifies CASWELL FIRESAFE® systems under licence from Firesafe Fire Rated Ductwork Limited. This product has been specified, manufactured, and installed internationally within countless prestigious building projects across the globe over the past 18 years…and its scope, use and reputation continue to grow.

FIRESAFE FIRE RATED DUCTWORK Limited http://www.firesafeductwork.co.uk/ are fire resisting ductwork specialists. They developed their CASWELL FIRESAFE® non-coated fire resisting ductwork system over 16 years ago and it is now manufactured and installed globally through Licensed Manufacturing Partners. They have Licensed Manufacturing Partners located in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, PRC & ASEAN region, and the USA.

Konvekta http://www.konvekta.co.uk/ manufacture a wide range of dampers from low leakage energy saving volume control dampers, their innovative corrosion resistant PVC dampers, through to heavy-duty stainless-steel dampers.