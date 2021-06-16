Machine knives and Industrial cutting blades

Goodklife-industrial cutting blades

Posted on 2021-06-16 by in Industrial, International Trade, Internet & Online, Marketing // 0 Comments

Ma’anshan, China, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Goodklife has been specialized in manufacturing industrial cutting blades for more than 30 years. All manufacturing processes are carried out in our plant, including the forging and heat treatment. Goodklife can produce shear blade with max length 5500mm and circular knives with max OD 1500mm.

Main products like slitting line toolings(slitter knives, rubber bonded rings, steel spacers, separator discs, hydraulic nuts etc.), guillotine shear blade, fly shear blades, scrap chopper knives, cutting blades for rolling mills, paper cutting knives, tungsten caribide knives and other industrial knives.

https://www.goodklife.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution