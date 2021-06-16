Machine knives and Industrial cutting blades

Ma’anshan, China, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Goodklife has been specialized in manufacturing industrial cutting blades for more than 30 years. All manufacturing processes are carried out in our plant, including the forging and heat treatment. Goodklife can produce shear blade with max length 5500mm and circular knives with max OD 1500mm.

Main products like slitting line toolings(slitter knives, rubber bonded rings, steel spacers, separator discs, hydraulic nuts etc.), guillotine shear blade, fly shear blades, scrap chopper knives, cutting blades for rolling mills, paper cutting knives, tungsten caribide knives and other industrial knives.

https://www.goodklife.com/